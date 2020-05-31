Herbert Davidson
1929 - 2020
Herbert Erick Joseph Davidson, 91, was on born on March 28, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. His parents were Herbert and Verna (Wayrynen) Davidson. He was raised in Chicago with his two sisters, Mildred and Geraldine, and with his Finnish grandparents in his beloved Daggett, Michigan. He spent his youth as a soldier in the Korean War and as a merchant marine for the Coast Guard. After returning to the Midwest, he traveled many times across America before settling in Chicago as a proud member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors. After marrying his wife, Elizabeth, in 1966, he moved to Highland Park, Illinois, to raise his two daughters, Pamela and Sarah. He lived in Highland Park for the rest of his life. Herbert is preceded in death by his parents and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Eyles), of Highland Park, IL; his daughter, Pamela (Cary Fabiani) of Castro Valley, CA; his daughter, Sarah (Justino Nicolaz Diaz) of Highland Park, IL; his six cherished grandchildren; his many nieces and nephews; and many more cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews. We will be scheduling a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Park Foundation or the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Foundation. For a complete obituary please check www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
