Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Herbert F. Sass


1942 - 2020
Herbert F. Sass Obituary
Herbert F. "Herb" Sass, age 77, U.S. Army veteran 1965-1967, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL and North Port, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born July 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
