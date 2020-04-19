|
|
Herbert F. "Herb" Sass, age 77, U.S. Army veteran 1965-1967, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL and North Port, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born July 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020