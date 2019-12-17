Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
More Obituaries for Herbert Schepel
Herbert G. Schepel

Herbert G. Schepel Obituary
Herbert G. "Herb" Schepel, age 66, of LaGrange, IL; loving husband of Kathleen "Kathi" Deane for 35 years; loving brother of Mary Lou (Joe) Massay and Charles "Chuck" (Judy) Schepel; fond brother-in-law of Kevin Deane, Maureen (Jim) Gorszczyk, Patrick (Gail) Deane, Jim (Karen) Deane, and Eileen (David) Corbett; dear uncle of 16 nieces and nephews; loved by many friends and neighbors. Services are pending and will be posted at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Additional information available at hjfunerals.com or 708-352-6500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
