Herbert Hamilton, 89. Beloved husband of the late Mavis (nee Meyers) and the late Betsy (nee Collen) Adelman; devoted father of Larry (Ann Hicks), Lisa (Howard) Klein and Lewis (Peggy); cherished grandfather of Geoffrey (Maria Konnikova), Gregory (Meredith Carpenter), Stuart and Matthew Klein, Charles and the late Matthew; proud great-grandfather of Teddy; loving brother of Bert (the late Betty); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; also mourned by the Adelman and Hicks/Jones families. Retired professor of sociology. Funeral service Sunday, March 17, 1 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CJE SeniorLife or The University of Chicago Sociology Department. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019