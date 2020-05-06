Herbert Henry Zureich Jr (September 22, 1946-April 24, 2020) was born to Herbert Henry Sr and Margueritte Campbell Zureich in Newark, Ohio. He is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret (Peggy) Sullivan Zureich and adoring children, Abigail and Michael (Molly) Zureich, and grandson, Herbert Henry Zureich III. Numerous cousins, brothers and sisters in law and many nieces and nephews also survive him.
Herb had an idyllic childhood surrounded by cousins and family in Newark Ohio. He spent most days on the basketball court at Fiberglass Field playing with his usual crowd of cousins and friends. The 5'10" Newark Catholic basketball standout went on to college and discovered he was "too tall and too fast" to play basketball at that level. With the Vietnam War raging he turned to his studies with determination and joined Army ROTC. Herb said the Army saved him and gave him the structure he strongly needed. He was discharged honorably as a Captain and moved into his professional life in the telecommunications industry as a member of the Initial Management Development Program at Ohio Bell Telephone Company. He was an excellent businessman, a mentor to many and rose to President of TXU Communications before his retirement.
At the end of the day, his family was the most important thing to him. He was a frequent fixture at sporting events, plays, meets and any other activity his children decided to join. He often said, he didn't have to go to these events, he got to go to them. He loved a good practical joke, a cigar and a scotch. We sincerely hope he is enjoying all three in Heaven.
Herb fought a valiant battle with Type 1 Diabetes with his devoted caretaker and walking medical history, Peggy, by his side. The family would like to thank his medical team at Northwestern Medicine for the excellent care he received. In the end he felt his body would be a good learning opportunity and he donated his body through the Illinois Anatomical Gift association.
A funeral Mass will be said at St John of the Cross Parish when it is safe, due to the COVID 19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to JDRF in his name. The link is below: https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=7974&pg=personal&px=12486816
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.