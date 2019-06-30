|
Herb Kaplan passed away peacefully at age 99 on June 27 in Boca Raton. Born to Rose Eisen and Aaron Mayer Kaplan, he was fiercely proud of his Maxwell Street origins. After growing up in Marx Nathan Home, Herb pursued an array of life experiences with a sense of adventure, strategy, charm and respect for all. He proudly served in the Signal Corps in the South Pacific. An avid outdoorsman and marksman, he amazed others at the shooting range into his 90s. As credit manager for a Chicago area department store chain, Herb computerized its operations in the 1960s before becoming an entrepreneur and cattle rancher.
Herb is survived by his wife, May; daughter Andrea Schuver (Aaron Meyerowitz); grandchildren Jasmine Nielsen, Max Schuver (Jessica Purificato) and Eliana Meyerowitz; nieces Pamela Gold and Abby Swerdlin; and brother Milton. Fighting hard, he lived with independence and dignity to the last. Services and interment in Florida.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019