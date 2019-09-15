|
|
Herbert I. Oberlander. Beloved son of the late Irving and Sara Oberlander. Loving brother of Ron (Partner Scott) and Mort (Renee) Oberlander. Adored uncle of Adine (Dan) Foreman and cherished great uncle of Aaron and Elyse Foreman. Service Monday 12 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025, www.journeycare.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019