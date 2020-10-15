Herbert Kohn, PhD, age 85, passed away on October 13, 2020 from complications after serious back surgery. Herb was born and raised in Chicago. He met the love of his life, Marilyn, while at the University of Illinois. Last year, they celebrated their 62nd anniversary. After graduating from the University of Illinois, Herb received his Masters degree from Roosevelt University and his PhD from Illinois Institute of Technology. As a professor of neuropsychology, Herb was a highly accomplished analyst of EEG data and diagnostician of brain trauma. He took an extended sabbatical in Israel in 1978-79 to study the advanced techniques for treating brain injuries at the Beit Halochem. For his work in this field back in the US, he received the James Brady Award for outstanding contributions that further the goals of the Brain Injury Alliance. After 25 years as a professor at Rutgers Medical School, he retired in 1997, and he and Marilyn returned to their hometown of Chicago to be close to family. Beloved husband of Marilyn nee Friedman. Loving father of Michael Kohn and Sharon (Daniel) Kohn. Proud grandfather of Eliana, Emily, Samara, Camryn, and Jason. Dear brother of the late Fred (Charlotte) Kohn. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anti-Defamation League, 120 S LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60603 www.adl.org
