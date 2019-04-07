Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Herbert L. Berman, 94, beloved husband of Goldie for 63 wonderful years; loving father of Diana (Rick) Harris, Julie (Robert) Medina and Andrea (Tim) Sheppard; Papa and grandpa of Davide Harris, James Medina, Steven Medina and Ryan Sheppard; treasured brother of the late Myra (late Alyn) Weiner and the late Sally; dear uncle and friend to many. Herbert was the former owner of Sinbac Shoe Company. Chapel service Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
