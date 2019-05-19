Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Herbert L. Borovsky, 88, formerly of Chicago and Glencoe, IL and Rancho Mirage, CA; beloved husband for nearly 62 years of Barbara (née Gordon); loving father of James (Emily), Ellen (David) Carmell and David (Susie); proud Papa of Amy (Matt) Jones, Sam Carmell, Hannah, Robert, Mindy, and Casey Borovsky; special great-grandfather of Olivia and Ryan Jones; son of the late Esther (née Stein) and Maxwell P. Borovsky, MD; brother of Richard of Madison, WI and brother-in-law of Susan (née Gordon) Guttman of Palm Beach, FL. Herbert was a founding partner of the law firm of Borovsky & Ehrlich specializing in labor and employment law. He was a devoted and loyal friend who deeply cherished his relationships. A memorial service will be held Monday, 2:30 PM, at Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Rd, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Women's Foundation of Metropolitan Chicago, 30 S. Wells St, Chicago IL 60606, www.jwfchicago.org. For info, Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
