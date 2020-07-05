1/2
Herbert L. Glassman
Herbert L. Glassman, age 81, of Northbrook, passed away with his wife Phyllis, nee Felton of 58 years by his side; loving father of Donna Glassman and Kenneth (Elizabeth) Glassman; adored grandpa of Casey; devoted son of the late Ben and the late Belle Glassman; cherished brother of Madlin (late Leroy) Bender; dear brother-in-law of Lois and Howard Kempler; devoted uncle of nieces and nephew and life-long friends. Along with his son, Herb built a thriving scrap metal business and was well respected in the industry. He was a man of strength, both physically and in his convictions. His best times were with family and always enjoyed a round of golf with a good cigar. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Monday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Go to Recent Services, click on Herb's photo, and scroll down to Service Information. Contributions may be made to JUF, www.juf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Love and miss you my wonderful brother-in-law. Ill always remember your wonderful smile your wonderful nature and everything else about you.
Lois
Family
July 4, 2020
I miss you Uncle Herbie❤
Nicole Kempler
Family
July 4, 2020
We have been close friends for over 30 years. We have shared wonderful experiences and the comfort of just being together for dinner or cards. We will truly miss Herbie and send Phyllis our deepest sympathy and love.

Karel and Lee Wolfson
Friend
