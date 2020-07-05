Herbert L. Glassman, age 81, of Northbrook, passed away with his wife Phyllis, nee Felton of 58 years by his side; loving father of Donna Glassman and Kenneth (Elizabeth) Glassman; adored grandpa of Casey; devoted son of the late Ben and the late Belle Glassman; cherished brother of Madlin (late Leroy) Bender; dear brother-in-law of Lois and Howard Kempler; devoted uncle of nieces and nephew and life-long friends. Along with his son, Herb built a thriving scrap metal business and was well respected in the industry. He was a man of strength, both physically and in his convictions. His best times were with family and always enjoyed a round of golf with a good cigar. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Monday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Go to Recent Services, click on Herb's photo, and scroll down to Service Information. Contributions may be made to JUF, www.juf.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.