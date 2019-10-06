|
|
Born in Chicago, IL, November 3, 1923, Herbert (Herb) Irving Lerner, M.D. beloved father, grandfather, friend, WWII veteran, poet and physician died peacefully at his residence in Northlake, IL surrounded by his loving family in the early evening of Wednesday August 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Ruth who passed in 2012 he is survived by his children, Claude Lerner, Peter Lerner and Heidi (Lerner) Rearden; grandchildren, Camille Rearden, Luke Rearden, Jasmine Lerner and Matthew Lerner; sister Pearl (Lerner) Rose, and many more family members who will remember him fondly. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday October 12 at 1:00 pm at the SGI-USA Chicago Buddhist Center, 1455 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL. https://bit.ly/2McgKCs
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019