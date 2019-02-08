Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Herbert Loeb
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Road
Glencoe, IL
Herbert Loeb Obituary
Herbert Loeb, 91, beloved husband of Joan nee Leshin; loving father of Karen (Bob) Westbrook, Paul (Jodi) Loeb and Beth Loeb; cherished Papa of Justin (Hannah) Loeb, Jillian (Chad) Teven, Ryan Loeb, Olivia Tan, Tyler Westbrook and Brett Westbrook; great grandfather of Alaia Teven; brother of the late Irene Loeb; dear brother-in-law of Penny (Phil) Arnold; fond uncle of Ellyn Saul and Edward (Mindy) Leshin, and a good friend to many. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 10, 1:30 PM at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, chicagosfoodbank.org, The Evans Scholars Foundation, wgaesf.org, Experimental Station, experimentalstation.org or a . Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
