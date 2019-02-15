|
|
Herbert R. "Herb" Fruhwirth76, of Manhattan, IL passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Herb was born in Evergreen Park to the late John and Mable (nee Stewart) Fruhwirth. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" (nee Solita); loving father of Jill (Mark) Cassidy; dear twin brother of the late Richard (Maureen) Fruhwirth; loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Herb was a retired Unit Leader in Will County for the University of Illinois Extension. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Herb's name to Misericordia Heart of Mercy (include Family Reference #6059A) would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2:00pm until time of Celebration of Life at 4:00pm. Interment will be private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019