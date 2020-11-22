Herbert R. "Herbie" Rosenstein, DDS, age 88, of Northbrook, practiced dentistry for 55 years in Lincolnwood and Skokie. He was beloved by his loyal patients, who he treated them more like family members. He was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, where he practiced dentistry in London for 3 years. Herbie was also a founding member and past president of Congregation Beth Shalom. He is the loving life partner for 40 years of Carrie Rosenstein, nee Bernstein; dear father of Bennett Rosenstein, Glenn Rosenstein and Laurie Langille; cherished stepfather of Vicki (Jay) Stoller, Alan (Denise) Golden, and Michael (Heather) Golden; adored Papa extraordinaire of Dana (Todd) Mombach, Zack Stoller, Jared, Dylan and Tyler Golden, Michael, Kenny (Thalia), and Danny Rosenstein, Camryn Rosenstein, and Dylan Langille; great grandfather of Reese, Nico, and Ari; devoted son of the late Esther and late Ben Rosenstein; dear brother of Merton (late Hilda) Kahne and the late Harriet (late Milton) Baranchik; fond brother-in-law of Anne (Bill) Schmidt and Marsha (late Danny) Ciolino; treasured uncle and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 12 Noon CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Herbie's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to NorthShore Hospice, northshore.org
, Lurie Children's Hospital, luirechildren's.org or Congregation Beth Shalom, bethshalomnb.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.