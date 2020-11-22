1/2
Herbert R. Rosenstein DDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert R. "Herbie" Rosenstein, DDS, age 88, of Northbrook, practiced dentistry for 55 years in Lincolnwood and Skokie. He was beloved by his loyal patients, who he treated them more like family members. He was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, where he practiced dentistry in London for 3 years. Herbie was also a founding member and past president of Congregation Beth Shalom. He is the loving life partner for 40 years of Carrie Rosenstein, nee Bernstein; dear father of Bennett Rosenstein, Glenn Rosenstein and Laurie Langille; cherished stepfather of Vicki (Jay) Stoller, Alan (Denise) Golden, and Michael (Heather) Golden; adored Papa extraordinaire of Dana (Todd) Mombach, Zack Stoller, Jared, Dylan and Tyler Golden, Michael, Kenny (Thalia), and Danny Rosenstein, Camryn Rosenstein, and Dylan Langille; great grandfather of Reese, Nico, and Ari; devoted son of the late Esther and late Ben Rosenstein; dear brother of Merton (late Hilda) Kahne and the late Harriet (late Milton) Baranchik; fond brother-in-law of Anne (Bill) Schmidt and Marsha (late Danny) Ciolino; treasured uncle and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 12 Noon CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Herbie's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to NorthShore Hospice, northshore.org, Lurie Children's Hospital, luirechildren's.org or Congregation Beth Shalom, bethshalomnb.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
12:00 PM
livestreamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 21, 2020
Herb was my neighbor, and a very nice guy.
Bill Jacobson
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
We will miss you Herb. You were a great step-father, Papa and a peaceful man. May you rest in peace.
Michael Golden
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved