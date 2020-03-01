|
Herbert R. Ryske, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 91. U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Loving father of Paul (Denise) and Robert (Lynda). Dear grandfather of Jami and Michael. Great-grandfather of 3. Dear friend of Sophie, Maria and Johnny Winn. Memorial visitation, Saturday March 7th, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35th St, Cicero, to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 3010 S. 48th Ct, Cicero, for 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass. For more information call The Sourek Manor Funeral Home at 708-652-6661.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020