Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Herbert Roger Shaffer Obituary
Herbert Roger Shaffer, 93, prominent architect, AIA, passed away peacefully January 29. Beloved husband of 68-1/2 years of Jacqueline (nee Cholden); loving father of Janet (Agustin Garcia), Susan Shaffer, and the late Clifford Shaffer (Wendy); proud grandfather of Danielle Garcia (Patrick Sarsfield), Rachel Garcia (Blaine Lakin) and Sam and Jason Shaffer; and devoted great-grandfather of Liliana and Kai Sarsfield and Beatriz Lakin. Herb was a Lt. J.G, U.S. Navy and in the Naval Reserve during WWII and the Korean War. A graduate of the University of IL, MS, Architectural Engineering, he founded Herbert Shaffer Associates, Inc., and designed award-winning developments for over 50 years. Herb's family and friends have lost a quiet, kind and charitable man. Memorial services will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, Sunday, February 2, 11:00 am. Memorial donations can be made to the or to the ALS Foundation. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
