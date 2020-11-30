1/1
Herbert V. Pomerantz
{ "" }
Herbert 'Herb' V. Pomerantz, age 80. Beloved husband of Juliet L., nee Blum; cherished father of Brian Pomerantz, Debbie (Harley) Kahn and Steve (Judy) Pomerantz; loving grandfather of Matan, Eden, Ben, Jake and Sam; dear brother of Sanford and Sandra. Private family graveside services are necessary. The funeral can be viewed on Monday Nov. 30th at 11 AM on Herbert's webpage on

www.mitzvahfunerals.com live, or after the service. Contributions to The Assistance Fund

tafcares.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
