Herbert 'Herb' V. Pomerantz, age 80. Beloved husband of Juliet L., nee Blum; cherished father of Brian Pomerantz, Debbie (Harley) Kahn and Steve (Judy) Pomerantz; loving grandfather of Matan, Eden, Ben, Jake and Sam; dear brother of Sanford and Sandra. Private family graveside services are necessary. The funeral can be viewed on Monday Nov. 30th at 11 AM on Herbert's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or after the service. Contributions to The Assistance Fund tafcares.org
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824