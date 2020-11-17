1/
Herman Hezinger
Herman Hezinger died October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, and sons Mark and Andrew, his sisters Irmgard and Gisele and brother Gerhardt. He was born in Esslingen, Germany on 12-31-1931. His working years were spent managing large retail bakeries. In 1977, he was transferred back to Germany where he developed an automatic bun baking system just as McDonald's hit Europe big time. On return to the States, he was employed in California, New York and Illinois.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
