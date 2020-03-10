Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Herman I. Nadler, age 88, of Boynton Beach, FL , formerly of Glenview, retired owner of three Tinder Box Stores; beloved husband for 61 years of Gloria, nee Riegelhaupt; loving father of Linda Nadler and Jacqueline (Don) Mishory, adored "Boopa" of Jonathan and Abby; devoted son of the late Joseph and Pearl Nadler; dear brother of Ruth (late Max) Tendrich; cherished brother-in-law of Ron (Linda) Riegelhaupt; treasured uncle and friend to many. Service Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at Temple Chai, 1670 Checker Rd., Long Grove, IL 60047. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Temple Chai Israel Action Fund. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
