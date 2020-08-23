Herman Langhans, a beloved father, spouse, grandfather, great-grandfather, and World War II veteran, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, August 21st, at ninety-four years old after a several-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Prior to his birth, Herman's mother, Marie, and father, Hermann, immigrated to the U.S. from Austria and Germany, where they moved to Lincoln Park and raised Herman. A single child, Herman enjoyed teaching himself to take apart engines in his spare time. A skilled student of math and physics, Herman graduated from Crane Technical High School in Chicago before being immediately drafted into the Navy, where he served with distinction in the Pacific Theater. Fortunately, his ship, the USS Phoenix, was positioned just outside of Pearl Harbor on that fateful day. Upon returning from the war, he became a tool and die maker for the Sunbeam Corp, where he met Rita, his first wife. Together they raised two sons, Bill and Ralph, in Elmwood Park. A solid family man, Herman was an accomplished bowler on the Fire Balls and enjoyed sailing and building and flying model planes. His love for classical jazz, as well as his indelible wardrobe of flannel shirts and clodhoppers, will be dearly remembered by his loved ones.
Tragically, he lost both Rita and his adult son, Bill, too early. In a positive turn of events, he met Joan, also widowed, through mutual friends. The two married, remaining together for over thirty years. They shared a passion for ballroom dancing, taking lessons and enjoying evenings with friends at the Willowbrook Ballroom. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, and her son, Larry (Peg); his devoted son, Ralph, and daughter-in-law, Diane; and their children, Karl and Dana; as well as his deceased son, Bill's wife, Gail Conigliaro (Anthony); and their children, Christopher (Dianne), Jennifer (Jeff), and Carolyn (Jarrad); his great-grandchildren include Kayleigh, Jake, Will, Ben, and Teddy.
The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th, also at The Elms Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
. For information, 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
.