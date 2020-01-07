|
Herman P. Stepto, age 90, of Chicago, Illinois passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at his Hyde Park home. The youngest son of Grace and Robert Stepto, he was born February 12, 1929. Herman graduated from McCosh Elementary School and Englewood High School in Chicago then went on to matriculate at Morgan State University in Baltimore where he played basketball. He later attended DePaul University in Chicago and the Higher Education Leadership Program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in Boston.
Herman had an extensive career in education with Chicago Public Schools including positions as a gym teacher, classroom teacher and assistant principal; he retired from the Chicago Board of Education as a district administrator. He was well known for his ability to "get things done" as well as providing a helping hand to those who needed it.
Herman was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was also a lover of Chicago style hot dogs, his annual vacation to Mexico, and ALL sports, which he enjoyed as both a spectator and a participant. He was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Virginia Vaske and is survived by his daughter, Kelly Stepto-Royston (Sheldon); son, Nana Kwaku Opare (Ama); grandson, Miles Olton Stepto and countless family members and friends who loved him dearly.
Private Services and his interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, the family asks that contributions be made to the in his name at . Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
