|
|
Herman "Sonny" Room, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Sandra, nee Burkman; devoted father of David (Linda), Dana and Daniel (Teri); loving grandfather of Jarrett, Joseph (Catheryne), Brittany (John), Ryan, Shaun Marcus (Alex), Olivia and Bailey; cherished son of the late Ethel and Bernard; loving brother of the late Idelle (John) Groat and the late Rebecca (Roy) Picker; dear brother-in-law of Gerald and Rosa Burkman and the late Adrienne and Ronald Salsburg; adoring uncle and great uncle to many who knew him as "Uncle Sonny". Funeral Services Wednesday, December 4th, 2:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery's Mausoleum Chapel, 9901 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (building to the right of Skokie Blvd. entrance). Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the For more info: Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019