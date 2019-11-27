Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Juliana Church (gather at 11:15 AM)
7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy, six blocks west of Harlem)
Chicago , IL
Hermann Eugene Blattner, 85, of Palatine, formerly of Edison Park. Beloved husband for 62 years to Ann Blattner, nee Singer. Loving father of Heidi (Dan) Rooney, Jim (the late Susan) Blattner and Mike Blattner. Proud grandfather of Colleen, Maggie and Cathryn Rooney. Great grandfather of Avah. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago from 4 until 7 PM. Funeral Saturday, family and friends will gather at 11:15 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy, six blocks west of Harlem), Chicago for Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www Suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
