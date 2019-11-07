|
Jacobs, Hermine C., (nee Cohn), age 97, formerly of Northbrook, IL. On November 1, 2019, of natural causes. Beloved wife of the late Harvey A. Jacobs. Devoted mother of Martin (Julie), and Lanis (Tom) Howe. Cherished grandmother to Nick, Courtney, and Logan. Loving great-grandmother to Cassidy and Dylan. She was the foundation of our family, and forever devoted to her husband, children, and extended family. Funeral service on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL, at 10 am in the Memorial Park Chapel. Burial to follow service. Contributions in Hermine's name may be made to: Sunrise Senior Living of Highland Park, and The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019