Hershel Fuksman, a Holocaust child survivor, was born in Piaseczno, Poland, in 1933. He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Zelda Marbell Fuksman, also a child survivor and kindred spirit, his daughters, Randee Owens (David), Elizabeth Bilow (Lee), and granddaughters Rebecca Owens and Taylor Bilow. His devoted siblings, Terry Nuss (Roberta), Eve Klein (Sam) and Sara Nuss-Galles (Arie Galles) looked up to Hershel with respect and love. A patriotic, proud veteran, Hershel served as a medic in the US Army from 1958 to 1960. He will be laid to rest at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, lL. Donations in Hershel Fuksman's memory may be made to the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center, 303 N Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020