Herta Panzilius, 84, of Glenview, passed away June 8, 2019. Beloved wife for 52 years of Erhard; loving mother of Thomas and Stefan (Nyla); dear sister of Erika Stolpe, Helmut Rothe, Renate Kahl and the late Heinz Rothe; aunt of many nieces and nephews; cherished lifelong friend of Anneliese Letz. Herta was a florist and gardener. She loved cooking for her family and was an avid traveler. She was also an active member of Alpine Ski Club of Chicago. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Memorials may be made to Chicago Botanic Gardens, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
