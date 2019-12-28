|
Edward J. Heywood 97, World War II veteran died peacefully on February 20th with his beloved wife Margaret by his side. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Margaret M. and his son Brian. Dear father of Dennis (Bonnie), James (Susan) Eugene, Mark (Cynthia), Neil (Anne), Brian (deceased) (Doreen), Mary (Late Manny) Steen, Anne (Mark) LeBaron, Loretto (James) Coogan. Step-father of Steven (Alice), Daniel Cheversia, and Margaret Ann (Randall) Johnson. Loving grandfather of 25, step-grandfather of 7, great grandfather 19, step-great grandfather of 10. Dear brother Mary Lowry and the late Dolores French, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Edward live in Chicago his entire life where he raised his family in the Beverly neighborhood on the south side. He started his real estate business after his service in the Air Force and became very successful. He translated his success with his generosity to children sports teams, charities, community hospital, community center, and church. He was past president of the South Suburban Real Estate Board, a member of Evergreen Post A.L. 854 and member of Fr. Perez Knight of Columbus #1444 He and his wife traveled the Caribbean Europe, Africa, and the Mediterranean. He also traveled with his entire family. He and his wife enjoyed playing tennis and he played until 3 years ago. They were long time members of the Beverly Tennis Club and Evergreen Racquet and Fitness Club. He also enjoyed golf, opera and reading. He loved his grandchildren and they loved him. He will be missed. Visitation Saturday the December 28, St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 101st Longwood Dr, Chicago, 10:00 am until time of mass at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contribution to St. Barnabas School Fund would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019