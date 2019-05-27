|
Hikmat Yacu age 72 of Glenview. Beloved husband of Feryal Yacu; loving father of Tony (Jill) Yacu, Pamela (Daniel) Zygmunt, and Christopher (Caitlin) Yacu; proud grandfather of Logan Zygmunt; dear brother of George, Jena, Jakleen, Feryal, Jalila and Layla; fond cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Visitation Thursday May 30, 2019 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Friday May 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Mart Mariam Chaldean Catholic Church, 2700 Willow Rod, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mart Mariam Chaldean Catholic Church. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019