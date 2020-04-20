|
Hilbert Heiferman, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Yetta nee Kaplan. Loving father of Kenneth (Kim), Beth, Gary (Paul Buenvenida), Jay (Beryll "BJ"), and Scott. Very proud grandfather of Daniel (Holly), Michael, Jeffrey, Lila Jane and Wyatt. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia. Dear brother of Geraldine (Phil) Mines and the late Dorothy (Ed) Eby, and brother-in-law of the late Ruth (Harvey) Zindler. Beloved uncle and friend to many.
Bert was the respected long time owner of Heiferman's Paint and founder of AAA Rental System, a passionate artist, and a corpsman in The U.S. Navy. He was extraordinarily hard-working and ethical, treating everyone with dignity and respect. As a lifelong teacher, he passed on these virtues to his children and grandchildren, by example.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Mitzvah Campaign. Chicagomitzvahcampaign.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020