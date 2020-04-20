Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilbert Heiferman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilbert Heiferman

Add a Memory
Hilbert Heiferman Obituary
Hilbert Heiferman, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Yetta nee Kaplan. Loving father of Kenneth (Kim), Beth, Gary (Paul Buenvenida), Jay (Beryll "BJ"), and Scott. Very proud grandfather of Daniel (Holly), Michael, Jeffrey, Lila Jane and Wyatt. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia. Dear brother of Geraldine (Phil) Mines and the late Dorothy (Ed) Eby, and brother-in-law of the late Ruth (Harvey) Zindler. Beloved uncle and friend to many.

Bert was the respected long time owner of Heiferman's Paint and founder of AAA Rental System, a passionate artist, and a corpsman in The U.S. Navy. He was extraordinarily hard-working and ethical, treating everyone with dignity and respect. As a lifelong teacher, he passed on these virtues to his children and grandchildren, by example.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Mitzvah Campaign. Chicagomitzvahcampaign.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now