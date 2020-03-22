|
Hilda Mansfield died on March 17, five weeks short of her 100th birthday. She always said she didn't want to live to be 100. She was a teacher, pianist, gardener, and supporter of human rights. She voted in every election and hours before her death received notice that her mail ballot for the March 17 2020 primary election had been received and accepted. She appreciated art, music, theater, travel, and good food (especially ice cream). Hilda lived in Chicago for her first 58 years and taught first grade, first in Alsip, IL and then at the University of Chicago Lab School. She and her husband Ralph moved to the island of Mallorca, Spain, after he retired and lived there for 12 years. She and Ralph moved back to the US in1990 and lived in Santa Rosa, California. Ralph died in 2007. Hilda remained in Santa Rosa until August 2018, when she moved back to Chicago. Hilda is survived by her four children: Karen Mansfield of Oak Park IL, Diane (Tom) Judge of Chicago, Ernie (Susana) Mansfield of Berkeley, CA, and Pamela Mansfield of Oms, France; four grandchildren: Tara (Poco) Compehos of Hawaii, Sam (Lalita) Mansfield of Santa Cruz, CA, Nikkie Mansfield of New Haven, CT, and Lori Mansfield of Oak Park, IL; and two great-grandchildren: Kamali Moon and Nalu Compehos, of Hawaii. In Hilda's memory, please eat some good ice cream and vote blue in November. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020