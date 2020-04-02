|
Hilda M. Zartler, age 101, of Chicago, passed away March 31, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Beloved mother of Marianne (the late Robert Issel, Sr.) and the late Veronica Zartler; treasured grandmother of Jennifer, Lisa (Thomas Sarnowski), Robert, Jr. and Sharon Akamu; cherished great-grandmother of eight and great-great-grandmother of ten. Services Private. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Info: 773-472-6300
