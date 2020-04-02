Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Hilda M. Zartler Obituary
Hilda M. Zartler, age 101, of Chicago, passed away March 31, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Beloved mother of Marianne (the late Robert Issel, Sr.) and the late Veronica Zartler; treasured grandmother of Jennifer, Lisa (Thomas Sarnowski), Robert, Jr. and Sharon Akamu; cherished great-grandmother of eight and great-great-grandmother of ten. Services Private. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Info: 773-472-6300

www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020
