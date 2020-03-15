|
Hilda P. Stern nee Pender, 96, a Holocaust survivor; beloved wife of the late Adolf Wolff and the late Harry S. Stern; loving mother of Mark (Ellen) Stern, MD and Debra (Alan) Green; cherished grandmother of Elliott (Tania Condarco, MD) Stern, Lennie (Mark, MD) Friedman, DDS, Zachary Stern, Scott (Michelle) Green and Amy (Nevo Band) Green, and great grandmother of Joseph, Harrison, Jordan, Dahlia and Yael; devoted aunt. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center or HIAS, www.hias.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020