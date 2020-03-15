Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700

Hilda P. Stern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda P. Stern Obituary
Hilda P. Stern nee Pender, 96, a Holocaust survivor; beloved wife of the late Adolf Wolff and the late Harry S. Stern; loving mother of Mark (Ellen) Stern, MD and Debra (Alan) Green; cherished grandmother of Elliott (Tania Condarco, MD) Stern, Lennie (Mark, MD) Friedman, DDS, Zachary Stern, Scott (Michelle) Green and Amy (Nevo Band) Green, and great grandmother of Joseph, Harrison, Jordan, Dahlia and Yael; devoted aunt. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center or HIAS, www.hias.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now