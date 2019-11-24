Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Hilda Swanson Obituary
Hilda Swanson, nee Facklam, age 93, of Evanston. Beloved wife to the late Albert W. Swanson, Jr. Loving mother to Bill (Janet) Swanson, Jim (Susan) Swanson, and Patti (Bob) Piron. Adoring Grandma to Adam (Christine), Charlie, Elizabeth, Michael, Christina, Melissa. Dear Great Grandma to Aiden. Caring sister to Irene (Jim) Tolbert.

Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019, 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077.

Interment Private

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns United Church of Christ, 1136 Wesley Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60202.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
