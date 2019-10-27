Home

More Obituaries for Hilmer Haag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilmer V. Haag Jr.

Hilmer V. Haag Jr. Obituary
Bud Haag, (5/13/1925-10/20/2019) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday evening at Plum Grove Nursing Home in Palatine IL where he had lived the past few years. Bud was a WWII Veteran serving overseas in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his wife Lorrain, Bud is survived by his sons David (Annette Miller) & Paul; grandsons William (Sharon Paulsen), Joseph & Andrew; and great-grandchildren Ashley, Kathryn, Jonathan, Jacob , Rylee & Grayson.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
