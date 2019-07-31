Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Camp Springs, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
The Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Camp Springs, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
2600 W 5th Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hollis Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hollis Lee Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hollis Lee Ross Obituary
Departed this life on Friday July 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Cheria Brown, Hollis Ross Jr. and Darrick O Ross; grandchildren Barrington Brown, Darrick J Ross, Clayton Ross; sister Alma Gould and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at 2pm at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 2600 W 5th Ave, Gary Indiana, 46404. For further information please email [email protected], call Darrick Ross 301-520-0686, or Hollis Ross Jr 219-292-4281
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hollis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now