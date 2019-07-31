|
Departed this life on Friday July 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Cheria Brown, Hollis Ross Jr. and Darrick O Ross; grandchildren Barrington Brown, Darrick J Ross, Clayton Ross; sister Alma Gould and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at 2pm at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 2600 W 5th Ave, Gary Indiana, 46404. For further information please email [email protected], call Darrick Ross 301-520-0686, or Hollis Ross Jr 219-292-4281
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019