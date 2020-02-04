Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church
7001 N. Hiawatha Av.
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Cemetery
Skokie, IL
Homer Gonzalez, age 92, of Chicago. World War II Veteran, serving in the Philippines. Passionate about music and painting in his retirement. Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Parish, where he was a member for 60 years. Beloved husband of Ruth, nee Freres; loving father of David Sr. and AnaMaria (Albert Brantley) Gonzalez-Mathias; cherished grandfather of Nina (Jason) Miller, Michelle Gonzalez, and David (Robin) Gonzalez Jr.; adoring great-grandfather of 13 and great-great-grandfather of 4; devoted son of the late Cruz and Juana Gonzalez; dear brother of the late Natividad (Jose), Leo Cayo (Margaret), Mary (Jose), Cruz (Beatrice), Oscar (Rebecca), Cosme, and Beto; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 7001 N. Hiawatha Av., Chicago. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
