Homero Adame, M.D., 93, beloved husband of Darlene, nee Gritz; devoted father of James (Mary Anne), John (Suzanne) and the late Jennifer Adame; proud grandfather of Julie Benda, Mary Clare Adame, Roger (Antoinette) Benda, Kathleen Adame and Eric Benda; great-grandfather of Aria Benda; also survived by many other loving family members in Mexico. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Entombment to follow at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019