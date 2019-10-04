Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Homero Adame, M.D., 93, beloved husband of Darlene, nee Gritz; devoted father of James (Mary Anne), John (Suzanne) and the late Jennifer Adame; proud grandfather of Julie Benda, Mary Clare Adame, Roger (Antoinette) Benda, Kathleen Adame and Eric Benda; great-grandfather of Aria Benda; also survived by many other loving family members in Mexico. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Entombment to follow at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
