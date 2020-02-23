|
Honorable Michael A. Wolfe, age 60, at rest, suddenly, February 18, 2020. Beloved son of Mary (nee Sohm) and the late John Wolfe; loving brother of Gregory (the late Friedel), Stephen (Susan), David (Joanne), Ellen Von Schrott, Mark (Joni), Christopher (Ruthann), Anne (James) Kish and Matthew (Susan); cherished companion of Heather Jamieson; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Wolfe served the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office for 25 years, culminating with his appointment as Chief of Criminal Prosecutions. In 2010 Mr. Wolfe was appointed a DuPage County Judge. He retired in 2018. Memorial Mass Tuesday February 25, at 10 A.M. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 46 N. Wolf Rd., Northlake. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or mercyhome.org. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. For further info 630-852-8000 or westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020