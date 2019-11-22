|
|
Hope Abels, née Brown, 77, beloved daughter of the late Ira and Ruth Brown, devoted wife and best friend for 54 years of Robert Abels, dedicated and loving mother of David (Heather) Abels and the late Ben Abels, proud Nonny of Emmett and Brooke, dear sister of Lois Klein and Martha Taylor (Herb Friedson), and a treasured friend to many. Hope excelled in her real estate career and was a founding partner of Prairie Shore Properties in Evanston, where she continued to be active for many years. Hope always wanted to help others, and as a cancer survivor, she worked to support patients and their families by serving on the board of directors of the Cancer Wellness Center. As a student at Ohio State University, she was voted president of Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. Following college, Hope worked as a speech therapist for Chicago Public Schools. She continued to take an active part in her community throughout her retirement, and took great pleasure serving on the board of the Women's Cultural Alliance of Naples. Hope will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Wellness Center, https://www.cancerwellness.org/ways-to-donate/. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25th, at 10:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. For info: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019