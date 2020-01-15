|
|
Hope K. Perry - Age 94 passed away on January 9, 2020. She was the loving mother and best friend of Barbara Hermann (Dennis Layton), and the late Candace Arvai, and had a very loving and special bond with Dennis. Born in Chicago, IL on June 26, 1925 she was the devoted daughter of the late William and late Beatrice (Nee Fidler) Kaplan, Fond sister of Maynard Kaplan and the late Morton Kaplan. Dearest and always loving, fun Grandmother of Michael (Julie) Hermann, Tracey (Mike) Roess, Juliana (Sean) McBride and Eric (Jenny) Arvai. Dear Great Grandmother of Annie and Jack Hermann, Brianna and Kylie Roess, Audrey and Scarlett McBride and Charlie Arvai.
Hope joined the WAC (Women's Army Corp) on her 20th birthday in 1945 and after basic training in Fort Riley, KS she was deployed to Munich Germany where she met and married her husband Roy Perry. Hope returned to Fort Riley, KS to finish her tour of duty before coming back home to Chicago, IL. Hope and Roy divorced but remained lifelong friends.
Hope loved to travel both local and abroad. Her favorite local travel of choice was always Door County, WI, where she once had a vacation home and continued to visit there three to four times a year well into her 90's.
Hope was a very social person who loved spending time with her family and friends and loved meeting new people. Hope's smile was genuine and warm and people tended to gravitate towards her, constantly commenting on her smile and her beautiful name that fit her so well.
Visitation for Hope will be Friday, January 17th from 4-9 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL. 60137 (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Funeral service Saturday, 10 AM at the Funeral Home to Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020