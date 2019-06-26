|
Horst Weber, 81, of Elk Grove Village, IL passed away on June 22, 2019 after an admiral fight against cancer. He will be remembered for his strength and fortitude, being an excellent listener with a dry sense of humor, meticulous attention to details, and great love of family and Scotties. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 57 years, also of Elk Grove Village, daughter Donna, brother Harry, nephews Brad and Tom, and his beloved Scotty, Bailey. A private celebration of his life for family members will be held at First Baptist Church of Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers a charitable donation may be made to paws.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 26 to June 28, 2019