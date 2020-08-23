1/
Hortense M. Bialk
Hortense M. Bialk (nee Rizzo) 84, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Lawrence S. Bialk; loving Mother of Susan (Lex) Alexander, Patricia (James) Finnegan and the late Deborah; cherished Grandmother of Daniel (Josephina) Alexander, Adam Finnegan, Kristi (Erik) Falkenhayn and Jamie Finnegan; treasured Great Grandmother of Noah, Ian and Mychael. Dearest daughter of the late James and Marion (nee Jung) Rizzo. Fond Sister in Law, cousin, aunt and great aunt to many. Interment was private. Arrangements were handled by Vergos and Associates, under the direction of Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral Directors.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Theresa Gaudio
