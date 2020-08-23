Hortense M. Bialk (nee Rizzo) 84, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Lawrence S. Bialk; loving Mother of Susan (Lex) Alexander, Patricia (James) Finnegan and the late Deborah; cherished Grandmother of Daniel (Josephina) Alexander, Adam Finnegan, Kristi (Erik) Falkenhayn and Jamie Finnegan; treasured Great Grandmother of Noah, Ian and Mychael. Dearest daughter of the late James and Marion (nee Jung) Rizzo. Fond Sister in Law, cousin, aunt and great aunt to many. Interment was private. Arrangements were handled by Vergos and Associates, under the direction of Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral Directors.