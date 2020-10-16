Howard A. Newman, 82. Beloved husband for 58 years of Geraldine, nee Bensman; devoted father of Laurie (Alan) Didesch and Stacy Goodman; proud grandfather of Kylie, Cody, and Caden Goodman; loving uncle of Jeffrey (Cathy) Bensman and the late Larry (Lyn) Bensman; caring son of the late Ted and Kitty Newman; he also had many close friends. Howard was a longtime and dedicated teacher- he particularly enjoyed his time at Lane Tech High School teaching and coaching girls softball. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed. Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.