Howard A. Newman
Howard A. Newman, 82. Beloved husband for 58 years of Geraldine, nee Bensman; devoted father of Laurie (Alan) Didesch and Stacy Goodman; proud grandfather of Kylie, Cody, and Caden Goodman; loving uncle of Jeffrey (Cathy) Bensman and the late Larry (Lyn) Bensman; caring son of the late Ted and Kitty Newman; he also had many close friends. Howard was a longtime and dedicated teacher- he particularly enjoyed his time at Lane Tech High School teaching and coaching girls softball. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed. Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 13, 2020
We are so saddened and shocked to hear of Howard’s passing. He was such a nice person who will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences. Sending our love and healing thoughts your way.
Lisa, Harris & Mason Edelson
