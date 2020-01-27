|
Howard Orloff, age 89, beloved husband of Carol, nee Beck, for over 67 years. Loving father of Jeffrey (Susan) Orloff, David (Peggy) Orloff, Debbie (Joe) Coletta. Adored grandfather of Ben, Jeremy and Jacqueline Orloff, Erin (Eyal) Kessous, Molly (Cameron) Barras, Annie Orloff, Nick (Ali) and Taylor Coletta. Proud great-grandfather of Zoe and Maya Kessous. Dear Brother Michael (Nan Halperin) Orloff. Howard was a well respected automobile dealer for over 65 years. He loved living life to the fullest. He enjoyed golf, horseback riding, boating, and fishing, but most of all loved spending time with family and friends. Howard will be remembered by those who met him for his generosity and charisma. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020