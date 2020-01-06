Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Howard A. Rosenthal Obituary
Howard A. Rosenthal, age 89; beloved husband of Beverly, nee Isaacson, for over 64 years; loving father of Steven (Beth) Rosenthal, Mina Rose, and Yaffa Rosenthal; proud grandfather of Gabi (Alexandria) Lamont, Daniel (Tamar) Shugert, Rachel (Michael) Robbin, Harmony (Jerom Gilbert) Oltman, Aviva Rosenthal, and the late Max Rosenthal; devoted great grandfather of 14; dear brother of Jerold (Jeanette) and the late Arnold Rosenthal. Howard, a proud Marine, served in Korea. His passions included spending time with his beloved family and fishing. Service Tuesday 2pm in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020
