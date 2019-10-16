|
Howard B. Schwedel, age 62, of Huntley, formerly of Arlington Heights, beloved husband and best friend for 40 years of Sandy Schwedel, nee Kahn; loving father of Jeff Schwedel and Melissa (Ricky) Bellows; son of the late Arthur and the late Carol Schwedel; brother of Mark (Julie) and the late Scott Schwedel; brother-in-law of the late Burt (Brenda) Kahn; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorial Service Friday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019