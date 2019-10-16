Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Howard B. Schwedel, age 62, of Huntley, formerly of Arlington Heights, beloved husband and best friend for 40 years of Sandy Schwedel, nee Kahn; loving father of Jeff Schwedel and Melissa (Ricky) Bellows; son of the late Arthur and the late Carol Schwedel; brother of Mark (Julie) and the late Scott Schwedel; brother-in-law of the late Burt (Brenda) Kahn; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorial Service Friday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
