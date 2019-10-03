Home

Howard Berkowitz, 92, beloved husband of 63 years to June. His greatest achievement was his family. He was a generous, devoted, and loving father to all of his four children: Michael, Peter, Linda (Eric) Berkowitz, and Robin Moore. He took great joy in his six grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, and Jonathan Moore, and Leta, Tali, and Liat Berkowitz, and three great grandchildren Avayah, Roya, and Ella. He was a loving uncle to Steve (Simcha) Ackerman. He was an avid tennis player for more than half a century, and continued to play ping pong into his mid-80s. Howard graduated from IIT as an electrical engineer, initially working for the Martin Company in Baltimore before returning to Chicago, where he became a manufacturer's representative specializing in small motors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's research. Services will be private. Please contact the Cremation Society of Illinois at 800-622-8358 for details on an open house.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019
