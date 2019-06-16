|
|
Hempe , Howard Blair Howard Blair Hempe 95 of Glen Ellyn, IL and Green Lake, WI. Beloved husband of the late Barbara MacLeod Hempe, Loving Father of Karen (Forest) Andrews, Linda (Paul) Marmillion, David (SusanHempe and Debbie (Lee) Berdinski. Dear Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 10. In lieu of flowers, donations to: www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago/ways-to-give. Visitation is Monday, June 17th from 4-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Gathering Tuesday at the funeral home from 10AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019