Howard Dale Mattick died Oct.5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Londa (nee Donn) Mattick, daughters Dana (John) Chambers, Darcie (Robert) Klinedinst, grandchildren Elisabeth, Katharine, and Mark. He was a graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology, served as a communications officer in the US Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk, co-owner of Mattick Business Forms, Sr. Account Executive for American Solutions for Business, and a member of the Thorngate/Ivanhoe Country Club. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Clara Mattick, sister Diane Weichelt and brother Richard Mattick. Celebration of his life at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake on Saturday, Nov. 2nd. Visitation 10-11 AM, Service 11 AM. Luncheon to follow. Donations may be sent to Bethany Lutheran Church or cancerresearch.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019